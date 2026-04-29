VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/27/2026

Monday, April 27, 2026

12:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.

4:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a subject in mental distress.

5:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

7:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

9:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

9:48 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of loose horses.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. William Ernest Tracy, 62, of Lima, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of theft.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a power line down across the road.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a tree limb in the roadway.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a report of a tree branch in the road.

7:24 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well and having difficulty walking.

7:38 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a utility line on fire.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 117 in Jennings Township to remove debris from the roadway.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a tree and power line down in the roadway.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadway.

10:11 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township for a medical alarm.