VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/29/2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

11:03 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lewis Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with abdominal pain.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Baylee Hall of Willshire Township was eastbound on Ohio 81 at Venedocia St. Mary’s Road. A 2017 Cadillac ATS driven by Ashdon Simindinger of Jennings Township was northbound on Venedocia St. Mary’s Road at the intersection. Simindinger failed to see Hall’s car and attempted to make a westbound turn onto Ohio 81. Hall swerved to the left to avoid hitting Simindinger’s vehicle, crossed the center line fish-tailed, went off the right side of the road, entered a ditch, and came to rest in a muddy field. No injuries reported.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Westchester Court in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a report of loose dogs.

2:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with right arm pain.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of loose dogs.

5:07 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Front Street in the Village of Wren for a subject not feeling well.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a subject who drove off the road and was stuck on private property.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Lucas Leverton, 30, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of neglect.