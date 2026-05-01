Credit union earns high ranking

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LIMA — S&P Global Market Intelligence recently released its ranking of 2025’s 100 best-performing credit unions. Superior Credit Union, based in Lima, credit union was also ranked second in the state of Ohio and first in western Ohio, where it currently serves its members and communities.

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the nation’s credit unions using six weighted financial metrics: member change, shares and deposits per member, net worth as a percentage of total assets, return on average assets, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, and delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans.

To be eligible for the ranking, a credit union had to report at least $100 million in total assets and a net worth ratio of at least seven percent as of December 31, 2025. Based on these criteria, 1,797 credit unions qualified for the ranking.

“Superior is proud to be ranked as a Top Performing Credit Union,” said Phil Buell, President and CEO of Superior Credit Union. “We feel that it represents our commitment to the cooperative principles of our organization. We strive to make sound financial decisions that will benefit our members and the communities that we serve.”

“Our continued growth and success will make it possible for Superior to provide the financial products and services that our members want and deserve,” he added. “We are thrilled to be ranked No. 1 in our service area and will continue to serve our communities with that mentality.”