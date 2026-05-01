VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/30/2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026

4:10 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and having weapons under disability. Joshua Derek Burnett, 48, of Ridge Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject in a vehicle along the road.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies recovered property that was located in the Village of Ohio City.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of fraud and theft.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Allingham Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a semi-truck in the ditch.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of vehicles racing.

8:58 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject with continuous trembling.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two suspicious males on private property.