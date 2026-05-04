Van Wert Police blotter 4/26-5/2/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 26 – a report was made in reference to several dogs running loose in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St. During the incident, another dog was attacked and the owner was charged with dogs running at-large.

Sunday, April 26 – a report of a dog running at-large was taken in the 400 block of W. Chestnut St.

Monday, April 27 – a report was made in reference to a possible probation violation.

Monday, April 27 – officers and EMS responded to Winners on Fox Rd. after a possible assault. It was later found the individual was intoxicated and had just fallen and injured themselves.

Monday, April 27 – a burglary report was taken in the 100 block of E. Raymond St.

Monday, April 27 – an officer took a report for animal complete in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, April 28 – arrested Danielle Farrow for domestic violence in the 100 block of John Brown Rd.

Tuesday, April 28 – a criminal mischief report was made in the 1100 block of W. Main St. Several items had been spray painted.

Tuesday, April 28 – officers took a domestic dispute report in the 1000 block of Prospect Ave.

Tuesday, April 28 – a burglary report was taken in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Wednesday, April 29 – police conducted a welfare check on a male.

Wednesday, April 29 – criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. No charges were filed at the business’s request.

Wednesday, April 29 – a vehicle was removed from property in the 600 block of Liberty St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Wednesday, April 29 – arrested Joshua Burnett on a warrant from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and having weapons under a disability. The arrest was made in the 1000 block of Westchester Court.

Wednesday, April 29 – a report was taken for telecommunications harassment that occurred in the 1000 block of Westchester Court.

Wednesday, April 29 – an officer was dispatched to the 10000 block of Ohio 118 for a juvenile who was mentally distraught.

Thursday, April 30 – a theft was reported to have occrred near E. Central Ave. and S. Wayne St.

Thursday, April 30 – domestic violence was reported in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Thursday, April 30 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Thursday, April 30 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Friday, May 1 – an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Fox Rd. after a business received a counterfeit bill. No charges were filed.

Friday, May 1 – a wallet found at Walmart was turned into the police department.

Saturday, May 2 – a trespassing incident was reported at Guest Keeper Inn.