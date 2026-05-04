VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/1/2026

Friday, May 1, 2026

12:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

1:36 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest and abdominal pain.

8:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of harassment.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of trash bags in the roadway.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a complaint of loose dogs.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of theft.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.