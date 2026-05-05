Delphos Police blotter 4/26-5/2/2026

Delphos Police

On 4-26-2026 – officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of W. 6th St. for a report of an assault. Officers arrived and spoke with the individuals involved. One male told officers that he came to the residence to pick up his daughter’s car and was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. The report was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review of charges.

On 4-26-2026 – officers were sent to the 11000 block of Elida Rd. for a 911 hang-up call, possibly involving a crash. Officers checked the area but did not locate anyone in need of assistance.

On 4-27-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 200 block of Elida Rd. who reported a suspicious person in the area. The female told officers that she saw the person near her residence, and it appeared to her that they were trying to hide themselves.

On 4-27-2026 – officers were asked to check the 10000 block of Elida Rd. for debris in the roadway. Officers located the debris and removed it.

On 4-27-2026 – officers responded to the 200 block of E. 2nd St. to investigate an alarm activation at a financial institution.

On 4-28-2026 – officers spoke to a male and female at their residence in the 800 block of Superior St. The couple told officers that they are being harassed continually by a neighbor.

On 4-28-2026 – officers spoke with a female who wished to file a telecommunications harassment complaint. The female told officers that her husband had a previous affair with this female, and she is now contacting them, continually threatening to blackmail them with explicit content.

On 4-28-2026 – officers spoke with a male in the 700 block of E. 3rd St. who reported that his sister’s car, which he was borrowing, had been stolen. Officers investigated the incident and found that the car was repossessed.

On 4-29-2026 – officers were asked to check U.S. 30 near the 5th St. exit for a kitchen table and chairs in the roadway.

On 4-29-2026 – Delphos Police Officers, along with Delphos Fire and Rescue, responded to the 1400 block of N. Main St. for a rollover accident involving a side-by-side utility vehicle. Officers arrived and found that a male was operating the side-by-side on the bank of the canal when it lost traction and rolled over. The male was trapped inside and extricated by Delphos Fire and Rescue. The male was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

On 4-30-2026 – officers were made aware of a vehicle on Elida Rd. traveling towards Delphos, with a possible intoxicated driver operating the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers found that the female operating the vehicle was not impaired.

On 4-30-2026 – a male called the police department requesting a well-being check on his small children after the mother of his children would not respond to him.

On 5-01-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of E. 5th St. for a private property crash involving two semi-tractor trailers. Officers were advised that one driver was blocking the other driver who was trying to leave, and they were now in a verbal altercation.

On 5-01-2026 – officers were sent to the 600 block of N. Clay St. for a domestic disturbance involving a male and his girlfriend. Officers spoke with each person and determined that nothing physical had occurred.

On 5-02-2026 – officers responded to the 200 block of N. Jefferson St. for a domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with a female who reported that her husband was angry and was causing a disturbance. Nothing physical was reported.

On 5-02-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Canal St. for a disturbance. Officers spoke with an individual who was sitting near the residence and he stated that he observed a male at a residence shooting at another male. Officers investigated the incident and found that the male in the residence was being threatened by an unknown male who was across the street. When the unknown male began to approach the residence, the resident displayed an Orbeez gun, which caused the male to flee the area. The resident claimed that he never fired the Orbeez gun.