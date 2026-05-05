VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/3/2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026

12:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity.

1:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a disabled vehicle along the roadway with no lights or warning.

1:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to check the report of a subject.

3:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:10 a.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Carpenter Road in Washington Township. Upon arrival, Deputies located a 2017 Dodge Charger in the ditch on the south side of Carpenter Road east of Ohio 66. The driver of the vehicle, Dalton Ellerbrock of Pleasant Township, was traveling west on Carpenter Road and missed the curve, going off the roadway and striking a utility pole. Both the driver and passenger were treated at the scene by Delphos EMS and refused transport. The driver was issued an OVI citation.

3:31 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

9:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dickinson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of two stray dogs.

2:18 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Golden Oaks in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of trespassing.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a dog.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

6:46 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

7:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of trespassing.

11:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having cardiac issues.

11:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a report of domestic violence.