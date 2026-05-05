VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/4/2026

Monday, May 4, 2026

3:13 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with hypertension.

3:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

9:12 a.m. – Deputies served three warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court: kidnapping, a second degree felony; weapons under disability, a third degree felony, and assault, a first degree misdemeanor. Tristan Nicholas Thompson, 20, of Mercer County, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:00 p.m.- Deputies spoke with a resident from Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

4:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Kimmet Road in Allen County to assist Delphos Fire for a report of hay bales on fire.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an open line 911 call.

6:39 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a subject feeling faint.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a juvenile driving around in a vehicle.

8:24 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Martz Road in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.