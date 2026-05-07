VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/6/2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

1:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of suspicious activity.

1:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.

2:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ulms Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Tyreal Michael Brought, 22, of Van Wert, was taken into custody. He posted bond at the court and was released.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Rogers Road in Ridge Township for a report of an assault that occurred at a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert.

1:46 p.m.- Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Liberty Township for a subject who was unresponsive.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an abandoned camper.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious subject.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a complaint of animal cruelty.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of harassment.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of animal cruelty.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of German Church Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

11:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.