Knights of Columbus plans celebration

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The Knights of Columbus will have a celebration for the Knights of Columbus Mexican Martyrs at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Van Wert.

The event will celebrate the members of the Knights of Columbus who were martyred during the Cristeros War in Mexico in the late 1920s. When the government placed severe restrictions and penalties on religious worship, the people rose up against the government and fought for their religious freedom. The slogan for the fighters was Viva Cristo Rey – long live Christ the King.

On May 21, 2000, Pope John Paul II canonized 25 martyrs who died in that war, many of whom were members of the Knights of Columbus.

The celebration will include a Holy Hour lead by Rev. Steve Blum which will feature parts in Spanish, English and Latin. Following the Holy Hour, there will be a pot luck meal in the St. Mary’s gym. All are invited.