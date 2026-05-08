VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/7/2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026

1:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

8:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check an automated report of a possible crash.

8:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a possible dispute. Van Wert EMS was dispatched for a subject with an ear injury. There was no dispute.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident in reference to a civil complaint for missing property.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Shiyanne Burk of Van Wert was southbound in the 7100 block of U.S. 127. A 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Rolfender Paterson Louis of Lima was stopped in traffic facing southbound on 127. Burk failed to see Louis’s vehicle stopped in traffic, causing a rear end collision. No injuries were reported.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two counts of sexual battery, second degree felonies; two counts of sexual battery, fourth degree felonies, and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth degree felony. William J. Ladd Jr., 51 of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for one count of first degree felony kidnapping, one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, and one count of first degree misdemeanor assault. Tristan Nicholas Thompson, 20, of Mercer County, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Woodlawn Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of a subject being disorderly and trespassing.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a report of a subject being disorderly.