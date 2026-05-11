Van Wert Police blotter 5/3-5/10/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 3 – arrested Amanda Martin on a warrant from Allen County.

Sunday, May 3 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Prospect Ave.

Sunday, May 3 – a dispute was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave. As a result, a disorderly conduct report was taken.

Sunday, May 3 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 100 block of Idlewood Ave.

Sunday, May 3 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Monday, May 4 – a report was made in reference to criminal damaging in the 300 block of S. Tyler St.

Monday, May 4 – a report of a dispute was taken while in the 600 block of S. Walnut St.

Tuesday, May 5 – arrested Mark W. Gift for OVI after an accident in the 1100 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, May 5 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred in the 400 block of Fox Rd.

Tuesday, May 5 – a vehicle was removed from a residence in the 600 block of E. Ervin Rd. due to a city ordinance violation.

Tuesday, May 5 – telephone harassment was reproted in the 1000 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, May 6 – a missing person report was taken in the 1000 block of Jennings Rd.

Wednesday, May 6 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of S. Vine St. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, May 6 – arrested David Damron for OVI near the intersection of Bonnewitz Ave. and Dutch John Rd.

Wednesday, May 6 – a junk tandem axle trailer was removed from a residence in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Wednesday, May 6 – a menacing incident was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, May 7 – fraud was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, May 7 – arrested Sara Kelley for OVI.

Thursday, May 7 – officers handled a domestic violence incident in the 500 block of South Ave.

Friday, May 8 – a report of telephone harassment was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, May 8 – officers took a menacing report.

Friday, May 8 – arrested Kadijah Bolden on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, May 8 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 600 block of N. Jefferson St.

Friday, May 8 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, May 8 – officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Highway and Stripe Rd. for a complaint of an unruly juvenile.

Saturday, May 9 – an extortion incident that occurred in the 1000 block of Haley St. was reported.

Saturday, May 9 – a runaway juvenile was reported from the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, May 9 – a theft was reported from the 600 block of S. Tyler St.

Saturday, May 9 – officers were assigned to a disturbance in the 600 block of S. Tyler St.

Saturday, May 9 – a report was taken for telecommunications harassment.

Saturday, May 9 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Elliot St.

Saturday, May 9 – an assault was reported in the 500 block of Elliot St.

Sunday, May 10 – a theft report was taken in the 600 block of Cable St.