VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/10/2026
Sunday, May 10, 2026
12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
2:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
8:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township for a juvenile being unruly.
10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of a loose dog.
11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a dispute.
12:08 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulties after a medical procedure.
2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.
2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.
8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an assault.
8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.
POSTED: 05/11/26 at 9:08 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement