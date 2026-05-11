VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/10/2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026

12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township for a juvenile being unruly.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a dispute.

12:08 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulties after a medical procedure.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an assault.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.