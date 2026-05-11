VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/8/2026

Friday, May 8, 2026

1:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Virginia Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject with hip pain.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a dog.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the community of Glenmore in Willshire Township for a complaint that someone was shooting a gun.

10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jonah Karhoff of Pleasant Township was traveling eastbound on Dustman Road near the residence of 12296 Dustman Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck the mailbox located at 12296 Dustman Road, then continued eastbound but lost control once again, striking a mailbox at 12301 Dustman Road. Karhoff then continued eastbound on Dustman Road and made a southbound turn on U.S. 127, leaving the scene of the accident. The driver contacted the Sheriff’s Office the following regarding the accident and admitted to driving the vehicle that had struck the mailboxes. Karhoff received a citation for failure to control.