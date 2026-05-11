VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/9/2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

2:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Grier Road in Mercer County for a report of cattle in the roadway.

6:08 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Abbey Elain Eutsler was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:40 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen and was not responding appropriately.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a juvenile riding a dirt bike.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:45 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a smoke detector alarm.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of domestic violence.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a farm lane.