VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/11/2026

Monday, May 11, 2026

2:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an active car alarm.

7:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

7:58 a.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire, responded to a report of a car fire at a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township.

8:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious person.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a possible domestic dispute.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodland Cemetery.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert for a complaint of trespassing.

3:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to stand by as peace officers at a village meeting.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a subject on a golf cart being reckless and disorderly.

10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.