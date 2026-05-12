VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/11/2026
Monday, May 11, 2026
2:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an active car alarm.
7:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.
7:58 a.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire, responded to a report of a car fire at a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township.
8:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious person.
11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a possible domestic dispute.
11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.
2:55 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodland Cemetery.
3:41 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert for a complaint of trespassing.
3:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.
6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to stand by as peace officers at a village meeting.
6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a subject on a golf cart being reckless and disorderly.
10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
POSTED: 05/12/26 at 7:56 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement