Bowers retiring as choir director

Submitted information

CONVOY — After 35 years of faithful service, Keith Bowers, adult choir director of the Convoy Methodist Church will retire this month, leaving behind his contribution to the congregation’s music ministry.

For 35 years, Keith has been the steady presence behind Sunday anthems, Christmas cantatas, Easter celebrations, and countless moments of music that lifted spirits and strengthened faith. Under his leadership, he shaped the choir into a close-knit family whose music has touched many generations.

Choir members often recall rehearsals, last-minute changes, encouragements, and the way Keith could turn even the most hesitant singer into a confident contributor. He didn’t just direct music — he led in a way to offer our gifts with joy.

As Keith steps into retirement, the congregation will celebrate his service with a special reception on Sunday, May 17, following worship at 10:45 A.M. in fellowship hall at the Convoy Methodist Church, at the corner of 207 N. Main St.

Keith has given us more than music – he’s given us a reminder that worship is at its best when it comes from the heart.