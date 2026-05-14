Central Insurance hosts annual meeting

Submitted information

Central Insurance held its 151st annual member meeting in Van Wert, Ohio, on Wednesday. The event marked a major milestone as the company celebrated 150 years of its steadfast commitment to its mutual promise: protecting policyholders while ensuring the organization’s long-term strength.

“As Central marks 150 years, we stand on a legacy shaped by integrity, relationships, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, said Chairman, CEO and President Evan Purmort. “Looking back, we’re proud of what our people and partners have built together, but I’m confident our best days are ahead because we stay true to our purpose of taking care of our policyholders.”

Purmort noted that the company fulfills this purpose through financial strength and hospitality.

“In 2025, we delivered exceptionally well on both fronts,” Purmort stated. “Our operating performance remained robust with a strong combined ratio, a healthy return on surplus, and solid growth in targeted commercial lines. We also upheld our commitment to genuine, human-centered hospitality, delivering world-class service with responsiveness and care.”

Purmort also highlighted Central’s strong focus on community investment, including ongoing support for the Van Wert Forward downtown revitalization project and $100,000 in scholarships awarded to local students in 2025.

The annual members meeting was held at Central Insurance in Van Wert this week. Photo submitted

Chief Financial Officer Jessica Seymour detailed Central’s financial stability over the past year.

“Central’s performance in the prior year highlights the stability and strength afforded by our exceptional financial foundation,” Seymour said. “Throughout the year, the company executed with discipline, strengthening our financial position in support of our mutual promise to policyholders.”

The company wrote $135 million in new business for 2025, achieving a growth rate of approximately 21 percent. The company’s business mix ended the year at nearly 70 percent commercial lines and 30 percent personal lines,reflecting a meaningful shift toward targeted commercial growth. This premium revenue supported $463 million in claims payments, allowing the company to fulfill its promises through a dedicated culture of hospitality.

Combined underwriting and investment results yielded a net income before tax of $88.8 million. This performance drove a 6.8 percent return and contributed over $85 million of additional strength to Central’s Policyholders’ Security Fund.

In other business, Chad Glenn, Evan Purmort, Richard Staropoli, and Chris Toomer were elected to the Board of Directors for a three-year term. Other directors include Tom Kearney, Ryan Maconachy, Ed Noonan, Romel Salam, Dennis Stripe, and David Ward.

To learn more about the innovation, investments, and culture of excellence behind the company’s successful performance in 2025, read Central’s Annual Report .

Founded in Van Wert, Ohio, in 1876, Central Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier providing premium coverage to hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, and Columbus, Ohio