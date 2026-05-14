Van Wert native earns promotion

Submitted information

INDIANAPOLIS (IN) — Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has announced that Brett Buhl has been promoted to deputy general counsel. Buhl assumed the role that was previously held by Jessica Philleo, who recently retired after 18 years of service with the company. Buhl began his new role last month.

Buhl joined Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance in 2016 as associate general counsel and most recently held the position of senior associate general counsel. He also currently leads the company’s strategic People Leadership Team, which works to ensure company strategies are implemented effectively and appropriately.

Brett Buhl

Prior to joining Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, he spent 10 years as a litigation attorney at Ogletree Deakins, a national labor and employment law firm. In his new role, Buhl is responsible for the company’s legal, compliance, and vendor contracting functions.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with our leaders and business units to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, while supporting the company’s continued growth,” said Buhl. “I’m grateful for the support and mentorship that’s helped me get here, and I’m excited to lead a talented team.”

Buhl is passionate about maintaining and building the trust, accessibility and solution-oriented approach of Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance’s legal team.

“That includes developing our team, fostering collaboration, and ensuring we’re delivering clear, actionable guidance that helps the company operate effectively while managing risk,” Buhl said. “I further hope to have an impact by helping the company stay ahead of change to enable continued growth, whether that’s evolving regulation, emerging risks or shifts in the insurance market.”

A graduate of Miami (OH) University, Buhl earned a bachelor’s degree in business management. He earned his juris doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law. He currently serves on the Indiana Legal Foundation board as a representative of Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

Buhl is originally from Van Wert, and now lives in Westfield, Indiana, with his wife, Ashley, and their three children: Kennedy, Finely and Will. The family is active in Westfield Youth Sports. Additionally, Buhl is an active member at Northview Church and The Club at Chatham Hills.