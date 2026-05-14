VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/12/2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

1:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist.

4:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

6:11 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject coughing up blood.

6:30 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.

8:15 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of fraud.

8:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of criminal damage.

10:19 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty keeping balance.

10:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pearson Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a citizen ref a complaint of theft from a resident on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of criminal trespassing and theft.

1:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a report of a stray dog.

1:54 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty walking.

2:20 p,m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with left side pain from falling on a forklift.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a stolen trailer.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a civil dispute.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of two toddlers playing in the roadway.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township for a complaint of menacing.

10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spieles Road in Washington Township for a fire alarm.