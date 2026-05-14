VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/12/2026
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
1:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist.
4:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.
6:11 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject coughing up blood.
6:30 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.
8:15 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of fraud.
8:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of criminal damage.
10:19 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty keeping balance.
10:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pearson Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.
11:20 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a citizen ref a complaint of theft from a resident on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy.
11:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of criminal trespassing and theft.
1:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a report of a stray dog.
1:54 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty walking.
2:20 p,m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with left side pain from falling on a forklift.
3:09 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a stolen trailer.
3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a stop sign being down.
4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a civil dispute.
4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.
5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of two toddlers playing in the roadway.
7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.
7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township for a complaint of menacing.
10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spieles Road in Washington Township for a fire alarm.
POSTED: 05/14/26 at 12:55 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement