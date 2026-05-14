VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/13/2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

5:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Gleason Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

1:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to an area of Becker Road in Jennings Township to assist a subject who fell from a wheelchair.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a stop sign down.

10:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a subject having a seizure.