Delphos Police blotter 5/4-5/13/2026

Delphos Police

On 5-4-2026 – officers responded to the 200 block of Elida Rd. for a report of a male threatening to harm himself. Officers located the male and transported him to the hospital for a mental evaluation. Officers also found that a female who was with the male, had attempted to harm herself as well. The female was also transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

On 5-4-2026 – officers were sent to the 700 block of W. Clime St. after receiving a complaint of a female causing a disturbance. Officers located the female and spoke with her. She was medically assessed by EMS personnel for alcohol withdrawal and released to friends.

On 5-5-2026 – Delphos officers were asked to assist the Sheriff’s Office in investigating an alarm activation at a residence in the 12000 block of Bockey Rd.

On 5-5-2026 – officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lima Ave. for a loud music complaint.

On 5-5-2026 – officers responded to the 300 block of S. Bredeick St. to perform a well being check on an elderly female. It was reported that the female did not have electricity and was not being cared for by family members.

On 5-6-2026 – officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious person walking in the 100 block of N. Pierce St. Officers located the male and found that he was in the area waiting for his father to arrive for work.

On 5-6-2026 – officers were advised of two small children in the 300 block of S. Pierce St. riding scooters in the roadway. The caller advised they were also going door to door, knocking.

On 5-7-2026 – officers were sent to Love’s Truck Stop to perform a well-being check on a truck driver who had been ill and had not been heard from.

On 5-7-2026 – officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lima Ave. for a loud music complaint.

On 5-8-2026 – officers spoke with administration at a business in reference to them finding large sums of money missing over the past few years. The theft was discovered during an audit. The incident remains under investigation.

On 5-8-2026 – officers responded to a business in the 200 block of W. 5th St, who reported that a customer had passed two counterfeit $100 bills. Officers arrived and spoke with employees and the suspect. The counterfeit bills were confiscated and a report was forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible charges.

On 5-8-2026 – officers took a report from a male who stated that he discovered that his live-in girlfriend has been stealing his checks and forging his name on them.

On 5-9-2026 – officers were sent to a business in the 24000 block of Lincoln Highway to investigate an alarm activation.

On 5-9-2026 – officers responded to the 700 block of Fairlane Dr. after receiving a complaint of a possible domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and met with a female who stated that her husband had become angry and was breaking items inside the residence. The male had left prior to officers’ arrival. A report was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office to be reviewed for possible charges.

On 5-10-2026 – an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near W. 2nd and N. State streets. During the investigation of the traffic stop, officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Megan Sear-Bellows, 30, of Ohio City, for operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

On 5-10-2026 – officers were notified of a juvenile female who was attempting to harm herself. Officers made contact with the juvenile’s parent who transported her to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

On 5-10-2026 – an officer on patrol located a female, Micheala Bronson, 31, of Delphos, who had an active warrant for her arrest. Bronson was taken into custody and turned over to an Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy.

On 5-11-2026 – officers were asked to perform a well-being check on an elderly male in poor living conditions who may also be experiencing health issues.

On 5-11-2026 – a male called the police department and wished to file a menacing complaint. The male reported that someone threatened to burn his house down and physically harm him. The male lives just outside of Delphos so this information was transferred to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5-12-2026 – officers were sent to the 600 block of Elida Ave. for a suspicious male and female in the area. The caller stated that the male was approaching vehicles asking for money. Officers located the couple and observed that they were on the sidewalk and not causing any problems. The couple moved on when asked to do so.

On 5-12-2026 – officers were sent to a residence for an ungovernable juvenile complaint. The juvenile was failing to listen to parents and causing a disturbance.

On 5-13-2026 – officers were asked to check on a student who had not been to school for multiple days.

On 5-13-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 500 block of S. Washington St. The female reported that her sister moved out of the residence but left behind property and animals. The female was advised that this is a civil issue.