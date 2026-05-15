VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/14/2026
Thursday, May 14, 2026
5:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.
7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.
8:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a horse.
12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.
1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Drive in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of theft.
3:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.
4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.
4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.
5;20 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Ohio 118 in Mercer County for a report of a structure fire.
6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a dispute.
8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a dispute involving an eviction.
9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.
10:04 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject not responding appropriately.
POSTED: 05/15/26 at 12:48 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement