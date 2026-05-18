Van Wert Police blotter 5/10-5/16/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 10 – officers arrested Morgan Kingen and Karlee Trammell for disorderly conduct by fighting. Kingen was later arrested for OVI. Both incidents occurred in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Sunday, May 10 – a report was made in reference to telephone harassment.

Sunday, May 10 – arrested Tyler Pessefall for strangulation and assault.

Monday, May 11 – arrested a juvenile, 14, for aggravated menacing after an incident in the 500 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, May 12 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Tuesday, May 12 – two vehicles were removed from a home in the 700 block of S. Race St. due to city ordinance violations.

Tuesday, May 12 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred at the intersection of Sycamore and Washington streets.

Tuesday, May 12 – arrested Brandon Clark in the 400 block of S. Franklin St. on warrants for no operator’s license.

Tuesday, May 12 – an officer took a report for theft in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Tuesday, May 12 – a trespassing report was taken in the 300 block of Burt St.

Tuesday, May 12 – a menacing report was taken in the 100 block of Idlewood Drive.

Tuesday, May 12 – a parking violation report was taken in the 900 block of Leeson Ave.

Tuesday, May 12 – arrested Storm McGinnis on outstanding warrants for failure to appear for obstructing official business and theft. The arrest was made in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Wednesday, May 13 – a theft was reported in the 400 block of N. Cherry St.

Wednesday, May 13 – officers took a report for a burglary in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, May 13 – a report was taken after a welfare check was conducted at a residence in the 500 block of E. Crawford St.

Thursday, May 14 – a parking citation was issued in the 600 block of Liberty St.

Thursday, May 14 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Thursday, May 14 – a dispute report was taken in the 900 block of Glenn St.

Friday, May 15 – a menacing by stalking report was made at the police department. The alleged incident occurred on S. Washington St., but after an investigation, no charges were filed.

Friday, May 15 – an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Woodland Ave. for an unruly juvenile. No charges were filed.

Friday, May 15 – an unnamed report was taken in the 100 block of E. Central Ave.

Friday, May 15 – an officer took a theft report.

Friday, May 15 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, May 16 – officers provided assistance to a distraught male in the 600 block of Greenewald St.