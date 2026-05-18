VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/15/2026

Friday, May 15, 2026

9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a dispute over a civil issue.

9:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Center Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:39 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Defiance Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for an automated report of a motor vehicle crash. No incident was located.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to standby as peace officer for a child exchange.

2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject injured in a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a civil complaint.

4:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:07 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

9:24 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.