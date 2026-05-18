VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/16/2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026

12:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Bellis in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.

12:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Libert Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:18 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial smoke alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

5:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a cat stuck in a fence.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with chest pain.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Alspach Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of domestic violence.

5:53 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of black smoke coming from some woods.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ireland Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of trespassing.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.