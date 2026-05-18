VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/17/2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026

2:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fife Road in Union Township for an automated report of a motor vehicle crash. No crash was located.

5:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of domestic violence. Both subjects involved in the incident were arrested for first degree misdemeanor domestic violence. Chauncey R. Myers, 40, and Joshua Leo Hoehn, 36, of Middle Point were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:21 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:10 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Sterling Road in Jackson Township for a report of theft by deception.

2:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of trespassing.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two stray dogs.

4:47 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire, Middle Point Fire, and Convoy Fire to a report of a barn fire on Church Road in Hoaglin Township.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Ridge Township for a report of vehicles running a stop sign.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:40 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

7:43 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of an active smoke alarm.

7:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on East Raymond Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having an allergic reaction.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

11:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fife Road in Union Township to assist a disabled motorist.