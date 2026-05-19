VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/18/2026

Monday, May 18, 2026

3:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a subject in mental distress.

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the Village of Convoy for a report of vandalism.

10:52 hrs. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle fire.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

2:06 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Stamm Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash on private property.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Kadijah D. Bolden, 32, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of a vehicle.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:48 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulties with a medical device.