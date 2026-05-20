VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/19/2026
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
7:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of low hanging utility wire.
9:51 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Allen County Ohio for a complaint of a sex offender who they believe failed to register their address.
11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of domestic violence.
4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.
5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a tree down in the roadway.
5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.
5:34 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a power pole on fire.
5:41 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on West Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a commercial fire alarm.
5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a tree in the roadway.
5:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a report of a excavator on fire.
11:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway.
POSTED: 05/20/26 at 7:30 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement