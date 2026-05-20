VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/19/2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

7:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of low hanging utility wire.

9:51 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Allen County Ohio for a complaint of a sex offender who they believe failed to register their address.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of domestic violence.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a tree down in the roadway.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

5:34 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a power pole on fire.

5:41 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on West Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a commercial fire alarm.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a tree in the roadway.

5:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a report of a excavator on fire.

11:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway.