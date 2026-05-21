VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/20/2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

12:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:43 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Shepherd Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

4:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.

6:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

9:27 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court to Jordan Nicole Frazier, 33, of Lima for a probation violation.

12:28 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Holtery Street in the Village of Scott for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:43 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a subject with hematuria.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township for an unruly juvenile.

10:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a subject having a seizure.

11:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a report of reckless driving.