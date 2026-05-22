VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/21/2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026

7:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Corey Travis Salisbury, 44, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a complaint of harassment.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Ridge Township for a report of property damage.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Brandon M. Craig, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a report of theft.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.