Van Wert Police blotter 5/17-5/23/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 17 – a parking ticket was issued and a junk violation was investigated in the 100 block of Blaine St.

Sunday, May 17 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, May 17 – a report was made in reference to a possible domestic incident in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, May 18 – a report of disorderly conduct was taken while in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Monday, May 18 – menacing was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, May 18 – a report of multiple unruly juveniles was taken in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, May 19 – a report was made in reference to an unruly juvenile.

Tuesday, May 19 – a report was taken after a debit card was found near N. Walnut St. and Brooks Ave.

Tuesday, May 19 – officers arrested a juvenile, 17, on an outstanding warrant from Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

Tuesday, May 19 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 200 block of S. Race St.

Wednesday, May 20 – an officer took a criminal damaging report in the 9000 block of John Brown Rd.

Wednesday, May 20 – officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Jefferson St. for a person who was mentally distraught. The person was given transportation to Westwood for assistance.

Wednesday, May 20 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Bvld.

Wednesday, May 20 – a parking citation was issued in the 400 block of Neel Ave.

Wednesday, May 20 – trespassing was reported in the 300 block of S. Tyler St.

Thursday, May 21 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Friday, May 22 – a burglary was reported to have occurred in the 600 block of Burt St.

Friday, May 22 – arrested Alexander Irving for violating a protection order.

Friday, May 22 – a burglary/narcotics investigation was conducted in the 800 block of Elm St.

Saturday, May 23 – telephone harassment was reported.

Saturday, May 23 – a traffic stop along W. Central Ave. led to a suspected narcotics recovery.