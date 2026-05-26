VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/22/2026
Friday, May 22, 2026
7:44 a.m. – Dispatched the Van Wert Fire Department to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who passed out.
9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lehman Road in Washington Township for a report of harassment.
9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.
11:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a motorist.
POSTED: 05/26/26 at 8:25 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement