VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/22/2026

Friday, May 22, 2026

7:44 a.m. – Dispatched the Van Wert Fire Department to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who passed out.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lehman Road in Washington Township for a report of harassment.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a motorist.