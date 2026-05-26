VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/23/2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026

2:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject riding on lawn mower on the roadway with no lighting.

6:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to al location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident to make a complaint about the Wren Post Office.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of trespassing.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on East Fourth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Clay in Washington Township for a report of domestic violence.

5:05 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

6:13 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject feeling faint.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded toa residence on Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of trespassing.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Huggy Bear Campground in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was lethargic.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Venedocia St. Mary’s Road in Jennings Township for a report of suspicious activity.