VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/24/2026
Sunday, May 24, 2026
3:50 a.m – Deputies served a warrant issued by VanWert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Dustin Wayne Lehmkuhle, 36, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
8:57 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell.
10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of criminal damage.
11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of domestic violence and harassment.
12:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a headache and numbness.
12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.
2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.
3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.
4:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.
4:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of reckless driving.
8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a complaint of reckless driving.
9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to check an automated 911 call.
9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Washington Street for a report of a stray dog.
11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of an unruly juvenile.
POSTED: 05/26/26 at 9:57 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement