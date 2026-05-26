VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/24/2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026

3:50 a.m – Deputies served a warrant issued by VanWert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Dustin Wayne Lehmkuhle, 36, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:57 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of criminal damage.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of domestic violence and harassment.

12:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a headache and numbness.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.

4:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to check an automated 911 call.

9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Washington Street for a report of a stray dog.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of an unruly juvenile.