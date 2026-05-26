VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/25/2026

Monday, May 25, 2026

12:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well.

8:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pine Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a dog possibly being abandoned.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Werner Road in Tully Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

10:04 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with back pain.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hessian Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a stray dog.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location n Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pearson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dutch John Road in Union Township to standby as a peace officer.

7:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of criminal damage.

11:31 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

11:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.