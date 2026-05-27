7 Brew ribbon cutting…

7 Brew held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony on Tuesday at its newest location, 860 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. To kick off the opening celebrations, 7 Brew Van Wert hosted a donation weekend May 15-17, where customers could try 7 Brew and “pay what they want” as a donation to The Marsh Foundation. During Tuesday’s ceremony, 7 Brew Van Wert presented a check for $9,966 to The Marsh Foundation., 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations and has over 700 stands nationwide. The 7 Brew stand will add 50 jobs to the Van Wert area. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at7brewteam.7brewcareers.com. Photo submitted