Local hospital earns 5-star rating

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OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital has earned a 5-star overall hospital quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for 2026, the highest rating possible through the program.

The CMS Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are designed to help patients and families compare hospitals based on measures tied to quality and safety. The 2026 ratings evaluate hospitals across five categories, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care.

“These recognitions come from the dedication our teams bring to patients every day,” said Paula Stabler, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “We are deeply committed to caring for patients like family, and we’re proud to provide the kind of high-quality care our community deserves close to home.”

Van Wert Hospital was among 384 hospitals nationwide and 18 in Ohio to receive a 5-star rating this year. The hospital also received a 5-star rating for cleanliness based on patient survey responses.

“We are committed to providing a clean, safe environment to all of our patients, visitors and associates,” said Paul Bohner, manager of Environmental Services at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “This would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire environmental services team.”

CMS star ratings are based on publicly reported hospital performance data collected by the federal government. The methodology is intended to provide consumers with a simplified overall summary of hospital quality performance.

These recognitions add to a growing list of national honors for Van Wert Hospital, including being named earlier this year among the nation’s Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals by the National Rural Health Association.

Based in Columbus, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of more than 36,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 16 hospitals, five joint-venture hospitals, more than 200 ambulatory sites and other health services spanning a 50-county area.