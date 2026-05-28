New clergy appointments announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

TOLEDO — Bishop Daniel E. Thomas has announced clergy appointments, effective July 1. The appointments will affect St. Marys of the Assumption Parish in Van Wert, along with several other area churches.

Reverend Christopher G. Bohnsack will shift from Pastor of Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish, Van Wert, to Parochial Vicar of Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Perrysburg.

Reverend Thomas P. Hunyor, Jr., will move from Parochial Vicar of Saint John the Baptist Parish, Landeck, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Delphos, and Saint Patrick Parish, Spencerville, to Pastor of Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish, Van Wert.

Reverend Jason D. D’Souza, SAC, from Parochial Vicar of Saint Joseph Parish, Sylvania, to Parochial Vicar of Saint John the Baptist Parish, Landeck, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Delphos, and Saint Patrick Parish, Spencerville.

Reverend Vicente A. Vera, from Parochial Vicar of Saint John the Baptist Parish, Landeck, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Delphos, and Saint Patrick Parish, Spencerville, to Pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Fort Jennings.

Reverend Michael J. Bialorucki, from Parochial Vicar of All Saints Parish, Rossford, and Saint Jerome Parish, Walbridge, to Parochial Vicar of Saint Gerard Parish, Lima, and Catholic Services Priest for the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institute.

Reverend Kyle T. Gase, from Parochial Vicar of Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Perrysburg, to Pastor of Saint Mary Parish, Bluffton.

Reverend Daniel E. Borgelt, from Pastor of Saint Mary Parish, Edgerton, and Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Hicksville, to Pastor of Saint Gerard Parish, Lima.

Reverend Sahaya A. Clement, SAC, from Parochial Vicar of Epiphany of the Lord Parish, Toledo, and part-time sacramental minister at Toledo Mercy Health North to Pastor of Saint Mary Parish, Edgerton, and Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Hicksville.

Reverend Jesse C. Chick, CFIC, from Parochial Vicar of Saint Mary Parish, Tiffin, and Saint Pius X Parish, Tiffin, to Parochial Vicar of Saint Joseph Parish, Sylvania.

Reverend Anthony J. Coci, while remaining Pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Tiffin, is appointed Pastor of Saint Pius X Parish, Sycamore.

Reverend Michael A. Geiger, from Parochial Administrator of Corpus Christi University Parish, Toledo, to Pastor of Saint Augustine Parish, Napoleon.

Reverend Craig Irwin, OSFS, from Parochial Vicar of Gesu Parish, Toledo, and Saint Pius X Parish, Toledo, to Pastor of Gesu Parish, Toledo, and Saint Pius X Parish, Toledo.

Reverend Evarist Miku Massawe, while remaining Parochial Vicar of Saint Joseph Parish, Tiffin, is appointed Parochial Vicar of Saint Pius X Parish, Sycamore.

Reverend Melwyn Menezes, SAC, from Parochial Vicar of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Findlay, to Pastor of Saint Isidore Parish, Defiance, and Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Defiance.

Deacon Andrew Messer, will receive his first assignment after his priestly ordination on June 27.

Reverend Joseph J. Mominee, from Parochial Vicar of Saint Joseph Parish, Maumee, to Pastor of Corpus Christi University Parish, Toledo.

Reverend Ajeesh Venganilkkunnathil Sam, diocesan priest from the Diocese of Muvattupuzha, India, upon visa approval and anticipated arrival in the summer of 2026, is appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Angels Parish, Sandusky, Saint Mary Parish, Sandusky, and Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Sandusky.

Reverend Vincent Selvaraj, SAC, Pallottine priest of the Our Lady of Good Health Province in Tamil Nadu, India, upon visa approval and anticipated arrival in the summer of 2026, is appointed Parochial Vicar of Saint Joseph Parish, Maumee.

The Diocese of Toledo, established April 15, 1910, encompasses 8,222 square miles in a mixture of urban and rural areas and spans 19 counties across Northwest Ohio, serving approximately 320,000 Catholics in 121 parishes. The Diocese includes Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties.