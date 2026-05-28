VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/26/2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

8:18 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject feeling lightheaded.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred earlier on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Putnam County Court. Joseph Allen Klett, 49, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transported to Putnam County.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check for a motor vehicle crash reported by an automated message from an iPhone.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Kings Church Cemetery in Harrison Township.

1335 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence on Alspach Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of harassment.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to check the welfare of a resident.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Overholt Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to make notification for the Van Wert Police Department.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westwood Drive in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer.

11:03 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.