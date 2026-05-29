VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/28/2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026

12:26 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residential smoke alarm on Short Street in the Village of Ohio City.

7:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of two loose dogs.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with an incision bleeding.

1:51 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McCleery Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Joshua Derek Burnett, 48, of Ridge Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Willshire Reporting he lost a gun while in the City of Van Wert.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of an unruly juvenile.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.