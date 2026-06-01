Delphos Police blotter 5/25-5/31/2026

Delphos Police

On 5-25-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of E. 5th St. for a suspicious person complaint. The caller told officers that a male and a female were walking back and forth in a parking lot acting erratically.

On 5-25-2026 – a male came to the police department to report being the victim of an identity theft. The male told officers that someone, unknown to him, had used his personal information on tax papers. The male was now responsible for back taxes as a result of the suspect using his information.

On 5-25-2026 – officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of W. 5th St. for a hit skip crash. Officers arrived and spoke with the owner of the vehicle that had been damaged by another unknown vehicle overnight. Officers began checking the area and located a vehicle with matching damage. Officers spoke with the driver of that vehicle and he admitted to causing the crash. The driver was issued citations for failure to maintain control, driving with no driver’s license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

On 5-25-2026 – officers were sent to the 600 block of W. 1st St. for a menacing complaint. A male there told officers that his daughter’s ex-boyfriend told her that he was going to assault him with a weapon.

On 5-25-2026 – officers were sent to the area of N. Scott and E. 8th St. for a report of fireworks being set off. The owner of the residence was given a warning and advised that fireworks are prohibited within the city limits.

On 5-26-2026 – officers spoke with an employee at a business in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. in reference to a theft. The employee told officers that they issued a check to another company, but the other company never received it. After investigating the missing check, the employee found that the check had been stolen in the mail, altered, and cashed by a fictitious business.

On 5-26-2026 – officers were sent to the 400 block of N. Main St. for a hit skip crash. Officers spoke with a city employee who advised that an unknown vehicle had struck a streetlight and fled the scene. Officers are working at this time to identify the truck seen on surveillance camera striking the light.

On 5-27-2026 – officers responded to a minor crash that occurred at the intersection of Fort Jennings Road and E. 5th St. Officers found that a male, driving a pickup truck, backed up to allow a semi-tractor-trailer to turn. While doing so, the pickup truck struck a car that was behind. The male was issued a citation for improper backing.

On 5-27-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Canal St. for an unruly juvenile complaint. A female there told officers that her juvenile son stole money from her and is being habitually unruly. Officers took a report and forwarded it to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.

On 5-27-2026 – officers responded to Stadium Park after receiving a call stating that a juvenile female was taken in a car by an adult male. Officers quickly located the vehicle and made contact with the male and juvenile female. After speaking to both, it was found that the male was picking up his sister, whom he had dropped off earlier in the day.

On 5-28-2026 – officers spoke with a male in the 600 block of E. 8th St. who complained about his neighbor mowing too early in the morning. Officers advised the male that his neighbor is not violating any ordinance by mowing at 8:30 in the morning.

On 5-28-2026 – officers spoke with a female who reported damage done to her property. The female told officers that she is currently going through a divorce and her husband came back to the residence and tore down a camera. The female was advised to contact her lawyer.

On 5-29-2026 – an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the investigation of the traffic violation, officers found multiple suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The driver was transported to jail and will face multiple charges pending further investigation.

On 5-29-2026 – officers, along with Delphos Fire and Rescue, responded to a residence in the 100 block of E. 12th St. for an unresponsive female. Officers located the female who was treated for a possible drug overdose by rescue personnel. The female responded and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

On 5-30-2026 – officers were sent to Stadium Park to investigate a minor crash involving two vehicles. Both drivers agreed to exchange insurance information.

On 5-30-2026 – officers spoke with a female who reported that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by a male with whom she was staying. The incident is being investigated by the detective bureau.

On 5-31-2026 – officers found a boarded-up, condemned residence in the 200 block of S. Main St. had been broken into. The residence was searched, but no one was located inside.

On 5-31-2026 – officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of S. Pierce St. to investigate the discovery of a deceased male. Officers determined that no foul play had occurred.

On 5-31-2026 – officers responded to a disturbance complaint in the area of Skinner and Erie streets. Officers checked the area and located the residence where the disturbance was taking place. Officers found that there was a verbal altercation between a mother and her juvenile daughter, who was acting unruly.