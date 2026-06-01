Van Wert Police blotter 5/24-5/31/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 24 – domestic violence was reported in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, May 24 – officers arrested Dustin Wayne Lehmkuhle in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St. on an outstanding warrant and for obstructing official business.

Sunday, May 24 – a welfare check was conducted in the 9000 block of John Brown Rd.

Sunday, May 24 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, May 24 – a stalking incident was reported in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Monday, May 25 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, May 25 – a report was made in reference to someone getting bitten by a dog in the 200 block of W. Third St.

Monday, May 25 – an officer took a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Tuesday, May 26 – a found property report was taken in the 1300 block of W. Main St. after Ohio registration information was found in that area.

Wednesday, May 27 – officres took a report for domestic violence for an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, May 27 – menacing was reported in the 500 block of Davis St.

Wednesday, May 27 – a protection order violation report was taken in the 300 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, May 28 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, May 28 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, May 28 – Maiquan A. Williams was located at his trailer in Van Wert and had a warrant for his arrest. Williams obstructed police for an extended period of time and then resisted arrest once entry to his home was gained. Williams was arrested on the warrant and for obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Thursday, May 28 – a report was taken for found property in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, May 28 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Thursday, May 28 – officers arrested Joshua D. Burnett in the 200 block of N. Washington St. on an outstanding warrant.

Friday, May 29 – officers responded to the 200 block of S. Wayne St. for a distraught female.

Friday, May 29 – a welfare check was conducted on a distraught female at the intersection of E. Central Ave. and S. Walnut St.

Friday, May 29 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, May 29 – officers arrested Nathan Wappelhorst Sr. on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, May 30 – an animal complaint was made in the 300 block of N. Vine St.

Saturday, May 30 – a two-vehicle injury crash occurred at the intersection of E. Sycamore St. and N. Franklin St.

Saturday, May 30 – officers found a missing person from Indiana in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, May 31 – an assault report was taken in the 300 block of S. Walnut St.