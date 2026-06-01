VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/29/2026

Friday, May 29, 2026

3:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

5:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

6:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

8:27 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject short of breath.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person.

8:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a dog.

10:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Line Road in Tully Township for a report of theft.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Cody A. Gheen,30, of Convoy was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on the Van Wert Auglaize County Line Road in Jennings Township.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two dogs being on a roof.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McCleery Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of loose farm animals.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort to Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in Harrison Township.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Drew Alan Ducheney, 30, of Ridge Township was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:48 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van County Common Pleas Court for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Dylan Matthew Slagle, 22, of Ohio City was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a complaint of loose dogs.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Garfield Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a verbal dispute.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ries Road in York Township.

9:57 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a large fire.