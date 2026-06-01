VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/30/2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026

2:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a domestic violence.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Gleason Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:00 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway and Gilliland Roads in Ridge Township for a complaint of gunshots.

9:36 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a subject having a seizure.