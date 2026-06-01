VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/31/2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026

12:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Zimmerman Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject for a complaint of vandalism to property on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire.

9:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of an unruly juvenile.

11:59 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Church Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a tractor fire.

12:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject was incoherent.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an are of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a report of two loose cows.

4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township to check a cellular device automated message of a severe crash.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of subjects riding ATVs on the roadway.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of subjects riding ATVs on the roadway.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street and Front Street in Willshire Township (Glenmore) for a report of a dog being bitten and injured by a loose dog.