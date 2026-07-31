First Federal hires LaFontaine

Submitted information

First Federal of Van Wert has announce the hiring of Sean LaFontaine, who will be joining the bank as a vice president of commercial banking, overseeing the bank’s Commercial lending and deposit functions.

LaFontaine is a 2007 graduate of Crestview High School and a 2011 graduate of Huntington University, with a bachelor’s degree in business management. LaFontaine and his wife, Courtney, reside in northern Van Wert County and have two children, Lyla, and Leo. He is active in coaching area youth sports. Outside of work, Sean enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf, and watching college football, especially Notre Dame.

Sean LaFontaine

LaFontaine began his banking career in 2012, focusing on credit underwriting. He has spent the last 11 years in treasury management, most recently as director of treasury management for State Bank in Defiance. LaFontaine received his Certified Treasury Professional certification in January of this year. This certification is a nationally recognized credential that demonstrates expertise in cash flow management, liquidity, and treasury solutions. LaFontaine will utilize this expertise to assist businesses with aligning their business strategies.

“We are excited to have Sean join our team at First Federal. Sean is a community-minded individual who is looking forward to assisting area businesses with their commercial lending and deposit needs,” said Brian Renner, President of First Federal. “With his banking experience and his treasury management expertise, Sean will be a great addition to the bank but also to the Van Wert business community. He aligns with our mission, which is helping the Van Wert community thrive.”

First Federal of Van Wert is a locally owned and operated institution serving the Van Wert community since 1893. As an independent community bank, First Federal takes immense pride in supporting the Van Wert community.