Van Wert Police blotter 7/26-8/2/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 26 – an item leased by the Van Wert Police Department was vandalized.

Sunday, July 26 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, July 26 – arrested Jeffery Lee Allen Kallas for menacing, a fourth degree misdemeanor. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Franklin St. .

Monday, July 27 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Monday, July 27 – a motor vehicle theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, July 27 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, July 28 – officers took a theft report in the 200 block of South Ave.

Tuesday, July 28 – arrested Garett D. Searfoss in the 200 block of N. Vine St. on a warrant from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, July 28 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, July 29 – officers took a report of fraud that occurred in the 1000 block of Sunrise Court.

Wednesday, July 29 – the police department located a juvenile who who reported missing from Adams County, Indiana. The juvenile was found near E. Main St. and N. Franklin St.

Wednesday, July 29 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 300 block of Grant St.

Wednesday, July 29 – a juvenile was arrested for assault and criminal damaging in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Wednesday, July 29 – arrested Jeffery Lee Allen Kallas on a warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while in front of the 1000 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, July 30 – a theft occurred in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Thursday, July 30 – an animal complaint was reported in the 1200 block of Woodland Ave.

Thursday, July 30 – property was destroyed by order of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, July 30 – an officer took a report for an unsecured load in the 600 block of N. Jefferson St.

Friday, July 31 – a disorderly conduct report was taken for an incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Friday, July 31 – an alleged motor vehicle accident report was taken in the 600 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Friday, July 31 – the police department assisted the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop in the 12000 block of Ohio 118.

Sunday, August 2 – a miscellaneous report was taken while in the 100 block of Balyeat Ave.