VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/31/2026

Friday, July 31, 2026

1:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a possible stolen vehicle.

3:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog getting into their birds.

11:05 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:55 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

12:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a deceased dog.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of theft.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving. The vehicle was located and stopped. The driver, Quintavion Jackson-Gregory, 21, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a first degree misdemeanor.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a report of domestic violence. Brandon V. Blackmore, 47, of Liberty Township, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for domestic violence and strangulation.

10:21 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City EMS, Van Wert EMS, and the Van Wert County Coroner, responded to a residence on Hoghe Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a deceased person. Van Wert City Police assisted on scene. No foul play is suspected.